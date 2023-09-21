Boeing comes out with 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' approach for P-8I aircraft; eyes additional orders

New Delhi: Boeing, a prominent aerospace company in the United States, is hoping to secure an extra order of six P-8I long-range maritime surveillance and anti-submarine warfare aircraft from the Indian government, and on Thursday it revealed its proposal to improve engineering, production, and sustainment skills in the country.

There are now 12 P-8Is in service with the Indian Navy.

The present fleet of P-8I aircraft used by the Indian Navy is estimated to have cost the firm USD 1.7 billion to maintain.—Inputs from Agencies