Body of stone quarry worker taken out from boulder debris in UP's Sonbhadra

Sonbhadra: The body of one labourer was recovered on Saturday morning from the debris of a boulder in a stone quarry here, a day after it came down on the site.

Two labourers who had sustained serious injuries were taken out on Friday evening in the incident when the boulder in a stone quarry located in Billi Markundi mining area under Obra police station limits came down.

Both the injured labourers were referred to a hospital in Varanasi in serious condition.

"The rescue operations assisted by the NDRF continued all through the night and the body of one labourer Surendra (55) was found this morning," District Magistrate S Rajalingam said.

The rescue operations were continuing through the night as some more labourers might have been trapped, the DM pointed out.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday had directed the district magistrate and police superintendent to reach the accident site and ensure relief work and proper treatment of the injured persons.

