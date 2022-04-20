Body Of Missing BJP Leader Found

Kanpur: The body of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kamlesh Nishad was recovered from Fatehpur on Thursday.

The BJP leader had left home in the Sajeti area of Kanpur, five days back saying that he was going to Fatehpur. The family members of the leader suspect murder. Police sources here said that Mr Nishad had left his house on Nov 23 and told his family members that he was going to visit his relative in Fatehpur.

When he did not return home, his family members started searching for him and informed the police regarding the same.

Sources said that the body of the missing leader was found at the Amauli-Etmatpur road in Fatehpur when some locals informed the police about a dead body lying in a pit near the Bharsa village.

Upon receiving the above information, police intimated the Sajeti outpost in Kanpur. The body was later identified as missing BJP leader Kamlesh Nishad.

Mr Nishad was a former divisional secretary of the BJP Kisan Morcha. His family members suspect that he was murdered. The post-mortem report is awaited and further probe is on. UNI