Aligarh: The body of missing 11-year-old boy found at a vacant plot in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district. SSP Muniraj said, "He had gone out to buy momos on September 09 but didn't return. Police filed a case under section 363 of IPC and launched a search. We are interrogating 5 people in this matter." —ANI
Local
Body of missing 11-year-old boy found at vacant plot in Aligarh
April20/ 2022
Categories :LocalTags :
Related Post
- May10/ 2023
- May10/ 2023
- May9/ 2023
- May8/ 2023
- May6/ 2023
- May5/ 2023
- May5/ 2023
- May2/ 2023
- May2/ 2023
- May1/ 2023