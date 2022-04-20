    Menu
    Body of missing 11-year-old boy found at vacant plot in Aligarh

    April20/ 2022


    Aligarh: The body of missing 11-year-old boy found at a vacant plot in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district. SSP Muniraj said, "He had gone out to buy momos on September 09 but didn't return. Police filed a case under section 363 of IPC and launched a search. We are interrogating 5 people in this matter." —ANI

