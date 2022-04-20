Body of history-sheeter found in field in UP's Lakhimpur

Lakhimpur (UP): The body of a history-sheeter was recovered from a field on Thursday in Ramaupur village in Dhaurhara area.

Apparently, the local people had beaten him to death but the villagers feigned complete ignorance of the incident.

According to police, three robbers had entered the house of a local, but when they attempted to escape, one of them was caught by the villagers.

The deceased was identified as Rafeeq, a resident of Pathananpurva village of Nighasan area, who had been recently released from jail. Villagers claimed three armed robbers had barged into a house in the village, and opened fire when the house owner raised the alarm.

Rafeeq (42) was a notorious criminal and had nearly 40 cases registered against him in Lakhimpur and in adjacent districts, for robbery, Arms Act violations, etc.

The deceased's wife Tarannum told reporters that Rafeeq was staying at home since he was released on bail in March. On Wednesday evening, he had gone out saying he would return in a few hours, but never came back.

Dhaurhara Station House Officer Hari Om Srivastava said, "We are trying to figure out if Rafeeq was killed while attempting to commit a robbery with his aides. The villagers are refusing to talk and our sources have said Rafeeq was beaten to death after he opened fire. But we are yet to collect conclusive evidence. He was a history-sheeter and had gone to jail on several occasions. We have sent his body for autopsy, and will take action after investigation."

Source: IANS