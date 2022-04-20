Body Of Former BJP MLA's Daughter-In-Law Found Hanging In UP

Prayagraj: The body of a woman, the daughter-in-law of former BJP MLA from Soranv area, Rang Bahadur Patel, was found hanging from her room under mysterious circumstances in Shivkuti area of this district in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

Police sources said that Priyanka Patel used to live with her husband Anurag Patel at their residence in Teliyarganj of the area. Anurag found the body of his wife hanging from the roof of a room this morning and informed the police.

The body was later sent for post-mortem and according to police, further investigation will be conducted, as per the report. Priyanka's father and brother have accused her in-laws of asking for dowry and murdering Priyanka. Further probe is on. UNI