Body of Dalit rape victim found hanging at her house in UP's Barabanki

Barabanki(UP): A 16-year-old Dalit girl was discovered hanged at her home in the Haidergarh neighbourhood on Thursday, police said. She was an accused rape victim who had to appear before a court to record her testimonies.

Dereliction of duty also led to the suspension of the case's investigating officer (IO).

A rape case was filed on June 17 at the Haidergarh police station, according to Superintendent of Police (SP) Dinesh Kumar Singh. The youngster was scheduled to give her statement to a magistrate on Friday, and the suspect was arrested on Thursday. The teen victim in this case reportedly killed herself at her residence. Postmortem examination and more investigation are underway, he said.—Inputs from Agencies