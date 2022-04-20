Body Of A Middle-Aged Man Found From Bhimtal Lake, Was In Depression After Being Slapped

Bhimtal: The discovery of a body of a middle-aged man from the Tallital area of Bhimtal lake has created a chaos. The man has been identified as Keshavram (68) son of Paniram, resident of Chak Baheri by his son Vishal. The family has refused of any incident having taken place at the home.

According to Son Vishal, Keshavraam had a dispute with some person in the village just a few days ago and at that time the person slapped Keshavaram. Since then he was in Depression. According to family members had voted on Thursday and on Friday morning as usual had gone to Vinayak to fetch milk but had left his mobile at home. When he did not return for a long time, the family got anxious and started searching for him, but to no avail. At about 11.30, the body of Keshavraam was seen floating in the lake. On the information, SI Kevlanand Pathak, water police incharge Sumit Chaudhary and constable Brijesh Singh Kunwar reached the site of the incident and took out the body from the lake. The body has been sent to Nainital for post mortem. According to Bimtal police station in charge Pramod Pathak said that prima facie it seems to be a case of suicide as no injury has been discovered on the body of the deceased. His belongings have also been found lying on the banks of the lake.