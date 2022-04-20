Bodies Of Two Lepords Discovered, No Foul Play Suspected Says The DFO

Ramnagar: Bodies of two leopards were found on Friday in the Terai West Forest Division of Corbett Landscape. The first dead body was found in Chhoi and the second was found in the reserved forest area near Maldhanchaur. After the post-mortem, the forest personnel have destroyed both the bodies.

Forest personnel of southern Jaspur range Patrampur, adjacent to the Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR), were patrolling the forest of area number 38 of Maldhan Chaur Beat where they found the body of a leopard. Higher officials were immediately alerted. The body was brought to the forest campus workshop. Dr. Dushyant and Dr. Vimal Raj of CTR did the post mortem. Ranger Mahesh Chandra Sharma said that the age of dead leopard was about one year and his death looks natural. In the Baruva block of the Bailparao range, a rotting carcass of female leopard was also found. Ranger Santosh Pant said that the body was about three days old. The footprints of a tiger were also seen on the spot, so there was a possibility of death due to conflict. Dr. Yogesh Agrawal, Dr. Vimal Raj did the post-mortem. After the post mortem, both bodies were destroyed. Himanshu Bangari, DFO, Terai Western Forest Division said that the exact reasons of death will be ascertained after the post mortem report is received and that the viscera of the leopards will be sent to the IVRI Bareilly for further investigation.