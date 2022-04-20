Bodies of two boys found hanging from tree in UP

Etawah: Bodies of two boys were found hanging from a tree in a village under Usrahar police circle in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the boys had gone out to purchase 'samosa' on a bicycle on Sunday evening and did not return home.

They were identified as Akash, 16, and Ankul ,15, of Mahua Patiyat village. While Akash was a student of intermediate, Ankul was a high school student.

"Serious injury marks were found on the bodies of the two friends. Investigation is on to ascertain the exact cause," the police said.

ASP Rural Omveer Singh said, "We are waiting for the postmortem report. Their family members were questioned and we have also seized their mobile phones. We are also questioning their friends to zero-in on the accused."

Ankul's sister Kalpana said, "When they did not return till late on Sunday evening, the family began searching for them. A group of locals found their bodies hanging from the branch of a mango tree located in the outskirts of their village on Monday."

The police questioned the family members and relatives if there could be any kind of foul play in the case, but could not get any clue so far.

Akash's father, Rakesh Kamal, said the family was in shock.

"My son and Ankul were very good friends. They seemed fine when they left their respective homes on a bicycle to purchase 'samosa'. We hope the police will find the accused soon," he said.

—IANS