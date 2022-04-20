Bodies of 2 missing S.Korean trekkers recovered in Nepal

Kathmandu: Bodies of two South Korean trekkers, who went missing following an avalanche in the Nepal's Annapurna mountain region in January, have been recovered, police said.

"The bodies were found in an area between places called Deurali and Himalaya of the rural municipality," Xinhua news agency quoted Superintendent of Police Dan Bahadur Karki, chief of Kaski District Police Office, as saying on Sunday.

"The bodies were traced yesterday (Saturday) and were recovered today (Sunday)."

A total of seven people, four South Korean nationals and three Nepalis, had gone missing since the avalanche hit a trekking trail in the Annapurna region on January 17.

According to Karki, bodies of one female and one male foreigners seemingly aged over 30s were retrieved from the location to Pokhara on Sunday afternoon.

A team consisting Nepal Police and Nepal Army and tourism entrepreneurs have been searching the area for the rescue of missing foreign trekkers, guides and porters.

The bodies will be airlifted to Kathmandu.

Meanwhile, bodies of two Nepalis have already been recovered.

"One body was recovered on Friday and the other was recovered a month ago," Karki told Xinhua on Sunday.

According to Kaski Police, the rescue operation is difficult in the location because of the fluctuating weather.

Source: IANS