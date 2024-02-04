Bodh Gaya Radiates Splendor with Grand 'Shobha Yatra' of Buddha's Sacred Relics

Bodh Gaya's Spectacular 'Shobha Yatra': A Multinational Showcase of Buddha's Sacred Relics

Bihar : Bodh Gaya witnessed a majestic procession on Saturday, showcasing the revered relics of Buddha along with those of his two disciples, Sariputta and Maha Moggallana.



The enthralling event saw the participation of Buddhist monks and devotees not only from India but also from countries such as Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Tibet, Thailand, Vietnam, Nepal, and many more. Cultural vibrancy permeated the procession, with the performance by the Sri Lankan artist's team captivating the audience. Placed on a chariot, the relics of Lord Buddha and his disciples took center stage, creating a focal point for the grand 'Shobha Yatra'. The procession, celebrating the sacred relics, drew attention for its rich cultural diversity and profound spiritual significance.



Dr. Ashok Shakya, one of the organizers, revealed that the relics were displayed to the public over the past three days at Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi Vihara on the Mahabodhi Society of India (MSI) campus.



Simultaneously, preparations are underway at the Maha Bodhi Society to commemorate the 17th foundation day of Jai Shri Maha Bodhi Vihar. Devotees are invited to pay their respects to the relics of Lord Buddha and his disciples during this significant celebration.



Bhante P. Shivli Thero, the secretary of the Mahabodhi Society, emphasized that the relics have been securely preserved at Jai Shri Maha Bodhi Vihar for years. Devotees are granted the annual opportunity for a three-day viewing to express their reverence for the sacred relics.

—Input from Agencies