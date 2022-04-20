Bobby Jindal mocked for posing with gun at campaign stop

Washington: Republican presidential candidate Bobby Jindal has been mocked on Twitter for posting a photo of himself holding and admiring a weapon while at a campaign stop in Iowa last week. "My kind of campaign stop; Capital Armament in Sibley," read the photo caption of Louisiana`s Indian-American governor, inviting mocking comments, according to Atlanta Journal Constitution newspaper. The company`s Facebook page describes CapArms as a veteran-owned company that manufactures ammunition, firearms and smokeless gunpowder A commentator accused Jindal, a strong supporter of gun ownership rights who has signed several pro-gun rights bills into law in his state, of pandering to constituents and calling him a poser. Another called it Jindal`s Dukakis moment, referencing the 1988 campaign photo of Democratic presidential candidate Michael Dukakis riding in a tank. Politico, an influential Washington newssite, referred to that image as one of the "worst campaign backfires in history." IANS