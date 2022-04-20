Bobby Deol and I spoke a lot on films: 'Class Of 83' co-star Geetika Tyagi

Mumbai: Actress Geetika Tyagi, who played the role of Bobby Deol's wife in the recent film, Class Of 83, recalls the actor as a lovely person and says their conversations were mostly about films and how big OTT as a medium has become.

"Bobby Deol was a lovely co-actor to work with. The experience was wonderful. We exchanged a lot of conversations on films and how OTT has become a new big thing," she recalled.

"Class Of 83" is based on Hussain Zaidi's book, "The Class Of 83", and accounts the story of a hero policeman shunted to a punishment posting as the Dean of the police academy.

Speaking of her character in the Netflix film, Geetika said: "I play Sudha, who is the wife of the protagonist Dean Vijay Singh, played by Bobby Deol. Without Sudha, Vijay is incomplete. She is sacrificing but also a decisive person who understands her husband too well. She knows what Vijay Singh's duty means to him. Theirs was a beautiful love story but it remains incomplete because of her death, which Vijay Singh never manages to come to terms with. It is a very beautiful character," Geetika added.

Geetika will be next seen in the second season of the web show, "City Of Dreams".

--IANS