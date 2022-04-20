Boat Capsizes In Yamuna; 6 Bodies Recovered

Prayagraj: Bodies of six people amongst eight missing after a boat capsized in the Yamuna river here were recovered, police sources said on Tuesday. On Monday evening, a boat with 16 people onboard, who had come for the ritual of 'Asthi Visarjan' from Maharashtra, turned topsy turvy in the Yamuna river at the Saraswati 'ghat' near the Mankameshwar temple in the Keedganj area.

16 people including the sailor of the boat and a 'Purohit' who was to conduct the ritual were on the boat. As many as six people were saved from drowning and they are undergoing treatment at a hospital. Police sources said the bodies of six people all between the age group of 55-60 have been recovered, while a search for the remaining two people is underway.

One Keedganj resident has been arrested, while the sailor Jagdish Nishad, resident of Mahova Naini is absconding, sources added. Police is currently on the hunt for the sailor.

Manohar Vaish, who had come for the 'Asthi visarjan' of his grandmother along with the others from Nagpur in Maharashtra, said that they were returning after completing the ritual at Sangam. Meanwhile, they alerted the sailor when the water started trickling into the boat but the sailor reassured them. Gradually, the boat drowned in the water. UNI