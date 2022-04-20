Boarding Passes May Be Passe, Says CISF

New Delhi: After doing away with hand baggage tags at over a dozen airports, aviation security agencies are now planning to dump the boarding pass collection system.

The CISF chief said that they have begun "exploring" the technology that is required to usher in the boarding card-less system of air travel at the 59 airports that it guards at present and at the rest of such civil facilities that are going to come under its umbrella as part of a "unified command"."We are working on two projects. The first is how to introduce integrated security solutions at airports. You need to connect all dots that exist within the security establishment.

You have so many strategies to do it...you have the biometrics, video analytics and a very robust access control system.