Board Result To Be Declared In Early June

Ramnagar (Nainital): The evaluation of answer books of The Uttarakhand School Education Council examination completed on Saturday. Now the board has started to finalize the result of the high school and intermediate examination. The result is expected to be declared till the first week of June.

The Uttarakhand board exams were held from March 3 to 27. About two and a half lakh students participated in the exam. The evaluation process had slowed down due to the Lok Sabha elections but restarted on April 20th and ended on May 4th. The process of evaluation involved about six thousand teachers across 30 evaluation centres to evaluate over 18 lac answer books. The board is preparing results of the examinations. Board secretary Dr. Neeta Tiwari said that now date entry of every individual would be made on the basis of which, the merit list and toppers will be decided. According to Dr. Tiwari, the process takes about a month to complete. Therefore, the board result is expected to be announced in the last week of May or the first week of June.