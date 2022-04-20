BNP workers set 7 public buses on fire in Dhaka

Dhaka: At least seven buses were torched in different parts of Bangladesh's capital on Thursday.

According to sources, leaders and workers of Jamat e Islam and BNP set the buses on fire alleging irregularities in the by-elections to Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1 constituencies.

Police said that legal action will be taken against those involved in the criminal activities.

Fire Service Civil Defence headquarters sources told IANS that the incidents took place between 11 am and 3.30 pm at Shahbagh, Bongshal, Motijheel, Khilgaon, Paltan, Press Club and Pragati Sarani areas of Dhaka.

Later, the blaze was brought under control, sources said.

Meanwhile, the police said that there was no reports of injury in the fire incidents.

DMP Deputy Commissioner (Media) Walid Hossain said: "Miscreants set fire on buses in different places of the city. The arson attacks might have link to Dhaka-18 by-elections."

Seven buses were set on fire at seven places in the capital. Two buses were set on fire at Motijheel, Secretariat Adjacent to the Press Club, in front of the Awami League's central office on Bangabandhu Avenue and in the Shahbagh area between 1.30pm and 2.30pm. And also another group set fire on other 2 buses at 3 pm and 4 pm on Thursday.

CCTV footage at 11.30 am showed two people running away after a government bus caught fire in front of the tax office in Naya Paltan. Later the employees of the tax office came and put out the fire.

Shortly before this, the leaders and workers of BNP took out a procession in front of the BNP office in Naya Paltan of the Capital and returned to Bhasani Bhaban, alleging irregularities in the by-elections in Dhaka's Uttara-Badda area. They protested by burning tires in front of the party office. Witnesses said protesters set fire to a bus in front of the tax office.

Later, when the police went to the spot, the protesting BNP leaders and activists moved away.

—IANS