BMW launches X5 xDrive30d M Sport priced at Rs 75.90 lakh

New Delhi: German luxury carmaker BMW today launched a new version of X5 xDrive30d M Sport, priced at Rs 75.90 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). X5 xDrive30d M Sport is locally produced at BMW's plant in Chennai and will be available in diesel variant across India, BMW India said in a statement. BMW Group India President Philipp von Sahr said: "This high-performance vehicle has been designed for maximum performance all along the line." The vehicle is powered by a 3.0 litre diesel engine delivering a power of 258 hp and takes just 6.9 seconds to sprint from 0 to 100 km/hr. It has a top speed is 230 km/hr, the company added. The new X5 xDrive30d M Sport comes as standard with BMW xDrive � an intelligent all-wheel drive system that monitors driving situation constantly and distributes drive power smoothly between the axles, it added. The xDrive splits drive variably to the front and rear axles to suit the driving situation and the surface