BMW Group India to increase BMW, MINI model prices from Jan

New Delhi: Luxury automobile manufacturer BMW Group India will raise vehicle prices by up to 2 per cent for all BMW and MINI models. The BMW Group India will introduce the revised 2021 pricing for all BMW and MINI models effective January 4, 2021.



"From 4 January 2021, BMW Group India will introduce the new pricing for BMW and MINI portfolio, increasing the prices marginally by up to 2 per cent to offset the increasing input costs,"said Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India.

"This will ensure that customer satisfaction, dealer profitability and sustainable growth, which are fundamentals of a successful business, remain strong."

—IANS