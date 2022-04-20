BML Munjal University Organises Second Technical Conclave On Synergising Technologies

Gurugram (Haryana): School of Engineering and Technology - BML Munjal University - a Hero Group Initiative (BMU), successfully organised the 2nd Tech Conclave 2021 on "Synergising Technologies" on March 17, 2021, virtually. Puneet Chawla, Chairman and Managing Director, RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. delivered the keynote address for the event.

The Tech Conclave brought together global thought leaders, industry experts, and academicians to discuss the immense potential of technological areas such as 'Human Computer Interaction', 'Smart Manufacturing', and 'Engineering - Beyond Silos'. The experts from the industry and academia deliberated on the current issues confronting Industry 4.0 with a focus on multi-disciplinary education and integration of cutting-edge technologies in the area of electronics and computer science.

The distinguished speakers at the event were Rohan Katyal, Product Manager, Facebook; Laurane Saliou, Senior Experience Design Researcher, Intuit; Radhika Kolhatkar, UX/UI, Interaction Designer, KPMG; Gaurav Pahwa, Director Technology, Altran; Anish Verma, Director - Solution Engineering, Smart Energy Water; Mukesh Jain, CTIO and VP Insights and Data, Capgemini India; Subhankar Pal, Astt VP Research and Innovation, Altran; Kiran Kumar, Senior Principal, Accenture; Dr. Jonathan Hughes, Head of Engineering, Choice Solutions Ltd.; Alan Armstrong, Technical Specialist, Jaguar Land Rover; AS Nagesh, R&D Head, Hero Electric; Jitendra Theti, Vice President - Group Research and Innovation Leader - Future of Engineering, Altran and Vikas Ahuja, CSM, Director, Augsburg.

Inaugurating the 2nd Tech Conclave, the Vice-Chancellor of BML Munjal University, Professor Manoj Arora said, "Emerging technologies, such as industrial robots, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, are advancing at a very rapid pace. 3D printing and drones are the order of the day. All skill sets and domains needed for the smooth implementation of Industry 4.0 should be equally valued and the workforce should be aligned towards this change. The 2nd Tech Conclave 2021 has brought together global thought leaders, industry experts, and academicians to discuss the immense potential of such technological advancements. It is heartening to see immense participation from the industry stalwarts, faculty members of BMU, and the students alike. I am certain we have been able to effectively deliver our message to the participating audience." Addressing the session, Puneet Chawla, Chairman, and Managing Director, RailTel Corporation of India Ltd., said, "The massive impact of technology in today's world cannot be undermined. The current phase is only the beginning of a drastically changed pace in the future. It is heartening to see that futuristic universities such as BMU are investing in students' immersive learning to make them ready for tomorrow, and the effort of the faculty is truly commendable. We are already gearing up to ride the wave of Industry 5.0 soon. The knowledge and the skills will help us understand how we choose to impact our ecosystem. I am happy to be a part of the conclave amongst distinguished luminaries from the field and enthusiastic students. I wish everyone all the very best in the future." Speaking on the subject, Professor Maneek Kumar, Dean, School of Engineering and Technology, BML Munjal University said, "I am excited to share that BML Munjal University has today launched an industry-aligned, project focussed and multidisciplinary B.Tech Program in Electronics and Computer Engineering. This program aims to equip the graduating engineers with knowledge and skills, which transcends the traditional silos between multiple disciplines." This new specialisation in Electronics and Computer Engineering for B.Tech in January 2021 and the launch of the program at the 2nd Tech Conclave was to affirm the university's commitment to take the new program ahead and to sensitise the industry regarding the same. The curriculum of the new specialisation in B.Tech. programme has drawn inspiration from the industry-needs and includes a mix of foundational knowledge and the skill sets required to prepare the undergraduate students for new roles across sectors. Named after the late Founder Chairman of the Hero Group, BML Munjal University (BMU) is a unique not-for-profit initiative founded by the promoters of the Hero Group. BMU is mentored by Imperial College London and is engaged in creating, preserving, and imparting internationally benchmarked knowledge and skills. The university seeks to transform higher education in India by creating world-class innovative teaching, learning, and research environment. It envisions becoming a nursery for the leaders of tomorrow and a repository of knowledge.

The various undergraduate, postgraduate and postdoctoral programmes offered in the University are: Ph.D, MBA, B.Tech, B.B.A, B.A. (Hons) Economics, B. Com (Hons), B.A., LL.B. (Hons.), B.B.A., LL.B. (Hons.) The School of Management at BML Munjal University has been ranked 37th among all management institutions across India in the NIRF Rankings 2020. —ANI