Bluedart Express' shares rise 11% as July-Sept profit surges

New Delhi: Shares of Bluedart Express surged 11 per cent on Friday after the company' s consolidated net profit for the July-September quarter recorded a near-three fold jump.

On Thursday, the company reported a consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September at Rs 42.33 crore, against Rs 14.64 crore.

Around 11.30 a.m., its shares on the BSE were at Rs 3,597.40, higher by Rs 352.45 or 10.86 per cent from its previous close.

The company's revenue from operations during the period under review grew 8 per cent to Rs 866.57 crore.

—IANS