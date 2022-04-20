Blueair Distributes N-95 Anti-Pollution Mask To East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) Workers To Help Them Breathe Better

New Delhi: Blueair in association with EDMC distributes 5,000 N-95 masks to help minimize the impact of toxic air on the health of the workers In last few years, Blueair has always taken initiatives to raise awareness on impact of air pollution & have supported with clean air solutions to the people who are most exposed or vulnerable to air pollution. To support better and safer breathing environment for the workers, Blueair - a world-leader in air purification solutions, today, joined hands with East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) to distribute 5,000 N-95 masks to equip the worker to combat the rising air pollution problem in the city. The masks distribution ceremony was organized at EDMC office where Honorable Mayor Bipin Bihari Singh, and Satyapal Singh, chairman East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) Standing Committee gave away N-95 masks to the workers. Mr. Arvind Chabra, Country Head and Mr. Girish Bapat, Director South Asia, Middle East & Africa were also present during the ceremony. Air quality in Delhi is already deemed to be highly polluted, which after burning of crop residue and change in weather condition becomes more toxic and unbreathable and is taking major toll on its people, especially those who have to spend more of their time outside serving duty or other business. Arvind Chabra, Country Head, Blueair India, said. "The rising air pollution is threat to human health especially to these workers who spend maximum time outdoors. These anti-pollution masks will minimize the major impact of toxic air on their health during the duty hours. Through this initiative, we aim to ensure good health and create a safer environment for the workers." Honorable Mayor Bipin Bihari Singh, said, "Our workers work day and night to keep the city clean. With the rising pollution levels, they are amongst the most vulnerable group who can easily fall prey to this rising menace. Hence, we joined hands with Blueair to distribute these high-quality N-95 masks to them so that they are well protected from the threats of air pollution." Satyapal Singh, Chairman EDMC Standing Committee, said, "This initiative will help our workers to breathe clean air when the pollution is at its peak. As they are the ones who breathe the most toxic air while disposing the garbage and ensuring we all breathe pollution-free air in the city. Together,we support a clean and healthy city." Sandeep Kapoor, Councilor and member EDMC Standing Committee, said, "This event shows commitment of EDMC and Blueair towards the health of sanitary workers. These masks will help them deliver their duties while breathing clean air." Blueair has been actively engaged in organizing activities to support clean air and increase awareness to control air pollution across the nation especially in Delhi-NCR. This is in line to their various initiatives, which is ongoing for last three years in various forms like: 'See your lungs campaign, save your lungs campaign; planting 10,000 trees to control pollution; plantation march by more than 200 handicapped and school children on World Environment Day - Launching 'Clean Air Express', 'Blueair champions', connecting with more than 10,0000 students across 220 schools to spread awareness on ways to control air pollution; organizing health checkup camps and installations of air purifier at anganwadis in association with CRY to support young children across Delhi-NCR. About Blueair: Blueair is one of the world's leading producers of air purification solutions for home and professional use. Founded in Sweden, Blueair delivers innovative, best-in-class, energy-efficient products and services to consumers in over 60 countries around the world.