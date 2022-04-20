Blue Yonder aims growth in India business with Yantriks acquisition

New Delhi: Digital supply chain company Blue Yonder expects to surpass the anticipated growth trajectory in India with the expansion of its operations in the country, post the acquisition of Yantriks, a SaaS provider of commerce and fulfillment microservices.

The American supply chain major recently announced to expand its team in India driven by its recent acquisition of India-based Yantriks. Nearly 200 associates of Yantriks have joined Blue Yonder in India, adding to its over 5,500 associate base globally.

In a statement, Blue Yonder said that the acquisition supports the growth in e-commerce this year, by combining real-time transactional systems with supply chain planning, forecasting and fulfillment solutions to power modern commerce.



"Blue Yonder's expansion locally comes in time when e-commerce is expected to surpass its growth trajectory in India than before-the Covid-19 pandemic began. By enabling Indian businesses to scale up during a pandemic, when job loss had been a critical challenge across sectors, Blue Yonder aims to add momentum and growth to the industry and the economy," it said.

Blue Yonder aims to enable e-commerce businesses to deliver peak performance and fulfill their customer experiences using their latest cutting-edge technology stacks.

Umesh Gaur, Managing Director, Blue Yonder said: "By adding the Yantriks team and expertise to Blue Yonder, we can add more meaningful services and attend to the specific needs of our expanding clientele. E-commerce is expected to see incredible growth in the next 3-4 years."

He added that the company is now well-positioned, to provide purposeful supply chain management solutions to the industry with expanded capabilities for retailers, consumer products, and e-commerce companies in the Indian market and globally.

Balaji Natarajan, GVP Product Development, Yantriks said: "With our deep expertise in performance engineering, along with maintaining and enhancing commerce, order management, and fulfillment capabilities, we continue to help our clients by maximising value in their investments and run at peak performance.

—IANS