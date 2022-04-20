Blue Whale Challenge Claims Two Lives In UP

Lucknow: In yet another case of Blue Whale challenge, two more deaths were reported in the capital within a fortnight due to this deadly game, even after it was banned in the state last month.

According to family members, the two boys died due to playing blue whale game, but the police refused to accept it.

In the recent death a 14-year-old boy of eighth standard committed suicide in the posh B Block of Indira Nagar area of the state capital yesterday.

SSP Lucknow Deepak Kumar has, however, refused to accept that this death happened due to the deadly game.

"We did not find the game in the mobile phone being used by the boy, hence it could not be verified about the death.