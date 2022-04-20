Blue Origin Confirms William Shatner Will Be On Its Oct 12 Space Mission

It's official. William Shatner, the man a generation has grown up seeing playing the grim-faced Captain James T. Kirk in the American sci-fi series 'Star Trek', will head to what the opening line of the Gene Rodenberry-created inter-galactic drama described as "the final frontier -- where no man has ever gone before"."So now I can say something," a delighted Shatner tweeted on Monday. "Yes, it's true; I'm going to be a 'rocket man'!" The reference was an ironic acknowledgement of the phrase made popular in the context of the North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un by former US President Donald Trump.Shatner, who will be the oldest man ever to travel to space, reprised the role of Captain Kirk in seven 'Star Trek' films spawned by the television series. He is now the host and executive producer of 'The UnXplained' on The History Channel. "I've heard about space for a long time now," Shatner said in a statement issued by Blue Origin. "I'm taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle." IANS