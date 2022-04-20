Blue Moon on Oct 31: Dr Sidharth

Hyderabad: G P Birla Observatory and Astronomical Research Centre Director Dr B G Sidharth said that the full Moon of the 31st of October is called a Blue Moon.

In a statement here on Friday, Dr Sidharth said that the blue here does not refer so much to the colour of the Moon to the phrase "once in a blue moon".

What's happening is that if there are two Full Moons within the same calendar month, the second Full Moon is called a Blue Moon. This is because this doesn't happen every month, it's relatively rare, he added.

