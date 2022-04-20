Blocked roads near Ghazipur border hit traders, vehicle sellers hard

Ghazipur: Traders, small eateries and several showrooms selling vehicles located near the Ghazipur border have been severely impacted by the blocking of roads caused by the prolonged farmers' agitation. It has been more than 100 days since farmers began protesting against the Centre's farm laws.

The National Highway at the Ghazipur border has remained closed while the traders at Khoda Colony market in Ghaziabad district are in distress owing to the closure of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway.



The Khoda Colony is adjacent to the National Highway near Ghazipur border as there are several small hotels in which the number of guests staying here has dropped significantly.

Mohammad Feroz, owner of Aman Hotel, told IANS: "My hotel has been taken on lease. The hotel has been severely impacted due to the farmers' agitation. The roads leading to and leaving from Delhi have remained closed. This has led to a 80% drop in guests for us."

"Right now, the situation has turned really bad. Leave aside profits, one has to pay money from one's own pocket. The losses incurred are to the tune of nearly Rs 3 to 4 lakh a month."

Bhaskar, the manager of a bike showroom near Aman hotel, said that only one bike has been sold in the month of March this year. "Overall 100 per cent of my business is impacted since all the roads near Ghazipur border are closed because of which nobody is coming here. Earlier, we used to sell three to four bikes a month but now only a single bike is being sold in a month."

"Now the bikes are not being given for servicing in the showroom. People ask on telephone whether they can get their service done somewhere else. The financier sitting in our showroom has also quit his job."

Farmers have been protesting against the newly enacted farm laws since November 26, last year at various borders of the national capital.

--IANS

