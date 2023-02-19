Blinken Warns China Against Aiding Russia In Ukraine

Munich (Germany): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi of the consequences if China provides material support to Russia, said State Department spokesman Ned Price.

After the meeting with the top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi on the sidelines of the annual Munich Security Conference, Blinked said that China has to face implications and consequences if they provide material support to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. "On Russia's brutal war against Ukraine, the Secretary warned about the implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia or assistance with systemic sanctions evasion," Price said.

He further stated, "The Secretary condemned today's ICBM test by the DPRK as the latest destabilizing act carried out by Pyongyang, and emphasized the need for responsible powers to respond to such significant international challenges. The Secretary reaffirmed there had been no change to the longstanding U.S. one-China policy, and he underscored the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait."

This statement came against the backdrop of North Korea firing a ballistic missile towards the sea off its east coast, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said. This Saturday's missile test comes ahead of the upcoming US-South Korea joint drills in Washington next week. "The Secretary reiterated President Biden's statements that the United States will compete and will unapologetically stand up for our values and interests, but that we do not want conflict with the PRC and are not looking for a new Cold War. The Secretary underscored the importance of maintaining diplomatic dialogue and open lines of communication at all times," Price added. Earlier, Blinken warned Wang not to repeat its "irresponsible act" of sending spy balloons into American airspace.

"The Secretary directly spoke to the unacceptable violation of U.S. sovereignty and international law by the PRC high-altitude surveillance balloon in U.S. territorial airspace, underscoring that this irresponsible act must never again occur," Price said.

"The secretary made clear the United States will not stand for any violation of our sovereignty," he added underlining that Blinken had also warned China for its balloon incursion and called it an "irresponsible act" and warned that it "must never again occur." —ANI