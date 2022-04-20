Blessed to watch Pandit Birju Maharaj perform live: Remo D'Souza

Leading Kathak exponent Birju Maharaj will be seen performing on "Dance + Season 3". Ace choreographer-filmmaker Remo D'Souza, who appears as Super Judge on the popular dance reality TV show, says he felt blessed to watch the legend perform live.

In upcoming episodes of the Star Plus show, Birju Maharaj's troupe will be seen giving a challenge to the contestants on the show.

Having Pandit Birju Maharaj on our sets and on our stage was an honour in itself. He's a living legend and it was indeed a blessing for me to watch him perform live. He's the dancing maestro who has able to bring our India's culture and art form in profound way and taken it to new heights," Remo said in a statement.

"Having his team in my squad on 'Dance +' was a great pride for me and I will forever indebted to the makers for giving me this opportunity," he added.