Blast On London Underground Train Injures Commuters: Report

London: An explosion on a London Underground train at a station in south-west London today left several commuters injured and caused panic in the area, media reports said.

Transport for London (TfL) said the District Line was partially suspended because of a "security alert", the Independent reported.

The city's District Line has been affected at Parsons Green station and several people are believed to have been hurt as a result of a large white plastic bucket in a supermarket plastic bag exploding in one of the carriages.

"We are aware of reports on social media RE #ParsonsGreen. We will release facts when we can - our info must be accurate," the Metropolitan Police said on Twitter.

While the nature of the explosion is not yet known, Met Police bomb squads and fire crews have been rushed to the station along with ambulances.

Eyewitnesses from shops outside the station have reported seeing people with facial injuries. Many have been told to stay in lockdown until the police gives an all clear.