Blast Kills 24 At Afghan President's Rally

A blast in Afghanistan's Parwan province killed 24 people and injured 31 others near an election rally held by President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday.

"The incident occurred roughly at mid-day when a sticky bomb attached into a motorcycle was detonated outside a compound where the meeting was held by campaign office of incumbent President Ashraf Ghani," Xinhua quoted a security official as saying.

"President Ghani and his running mate Amrullah Saleh were safe after the explosion occurred outside the compound where they held campaign rally in provincial capital Charikar city," he said.

Security forces have cordoned off the area for precautionary measures.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.