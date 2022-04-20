Blast from the past: When Amitabh Bachchan sang!

Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan loves sharing enriching memories from his life with his fans. On Tuesday night, the thespian chose to share a picture from his Trinidad Concert Tour way back in 1983. Big B, who is an avid blogger and social media user, took to Twitter to share the following: The legendary actor has indeed sung a number of songs for his films. He is one of those actors whose songs have become chartbusters of all times. Among his songs, �Rang Barse Bheege Chunar Wali�, �Maike Mat Jaiyyo�, �Mere Angane Mein� etc are hugely famous.