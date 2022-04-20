Blast at Eid congregation in Bangladesh, 2 dead

Dhaka:�At least two people have been killed today and six others injured after bombs went off near Bangladesh's biggest Eid gathering in the north of the country. Bombs exploded near an Eid prayer gathering in Sholakia in Kishoreganj district where at least 200,000 people had gathered, police said. One suspected attacker was also reported to be killed in an exchange of fire with police at the blast site as roads along in the area were cordoned off. Police said one constable was dead and at least six others were injured. The incident comes after last week's deadly attacks in Dhaka which killed over 20 people mainly foreigners including an Indian girl.