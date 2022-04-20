Blake Lively picks three famous godmothers for daughter

Los Angeles: Actress Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds have given their baby daughter three famous godmothers. The couple have picked the actress' "Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants" co-stars Amber Tamblyn, America Ferrera, and Alexis Bledel to be godmothers to their daughter James, reports femalefirst.co.uk. Tamblyn revealed the news during an appearance on Vh1's "Big Morning Buzz Live" show. Asked if the rumour she was a godparent was true, and the 31-year-old star replied: "Yes, that is a fact." All four actresses have remained friends since meeting on the set of the 2005 film and attended each other's weddings and have supported each other's careers. It was reported earlier this year that the third and final instalment of the series about magical jeans, "Sisterhood Everlasting", is in the works. IANS