BlackBerry reports fiscal fourth-quarter profit

Toronto: BlackBerry Ltd posted a fiscal fourth-quarter profit on Friday, offering some signs its turnaround efforts may be beginning to gain traction. Waterloo, Ontario-based BlackBerry reported a net profit of $28 million, or 5 cents a share, in the quarter ended February 28. That compared with a year-earlier loss of $148 million, or 28 cents a share. Excluding one-time items, the company quarterly profit was $20 million, or 4 cents a share. Quarterly revenue, however, slid to $660 million from $793 million. Reuters