BlackBerry, Idea launch SIM-based licensing solution

Canadian handset maker BlackBerry today said it has partnered telecom operator Idea Cellular to offer enhanced SIM-based licensing (ESBL) in India. With the new ESBL offering, Idea Cellular customers will be able to integrate enterprise mobility management (EMM) services with their wireless monthly subscriber billing, BlackBerry said in a statement. The ESBL offering will support iOS, Android, Windows Phone and BlackBerry 10, it added. No financial details of the partnership were disclosed. Aimed at Indian enterprises, the offering will enable Idea Cellular to resell BlackBerry EMM services licensing as a bundled offer in a similar manner as MMS and SMS. This will also enable Idea Cellular to offer a monthly billing model with daily proration, it said. �With the new ESBL offering, Idea Cellular will become the one stop shop for the customers for devices, data plans, and software and services. This partnership will help us provide the enterprise segment with a differentiated, cost effective and seamless EMM solution,� Idea Cellular Chief Marketing Officer Sashi Shankar said.