Black students denied entry into Apple store because 'they might steal something'

A Group of black students in Australia are claiming that they were kicked out of an Apple store because of their skin colour. The teens � Abdulahi, Gereng, Ese, Mabior, Mohamed, and Petrieaged � were approached by staffers at the store in Maribyrnong, Melbourne. An employee, escorted by a security guard, told the 15 to 16-year-olds to leave the store because employees were worried they "might steal something." "These guys are just a bit worried about the presence in the store. They are just worried you might steal something," the Apple employee can be heard saying on cellphone video captured by the students. The footage has been viewed more than 50,000 times. One of the teens asks: "Why would we steal something?" But he was immediately shut down by the employee: "Guys, end of discussion. I need to ask you to leave our store." Ese, one of the students, said that he was shocked and offended by the incident that carried racist undertones. "It was just really offensive when he said 'we are afraid you are going to steal something.' It was shocking; it was racism," he told Mashable. "He didn't even give us a chance." Mohamed Semra, wrote of the incident on Facebook: "Racial profiling has to stop, happens to often in America we don't need here in Australia too." An Apple spokesperson said the incident is under investigation and released the following statement: "We want every person who joins our team, every customer visiting our stores or calling for support to feel welcome. We believe in equality for everyone, regardless of race, age, gender, gender identity, ethnicity, religion, or sexual orientation. That applies throughout our company, around the world with no exceptions." �The Independent