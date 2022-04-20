    Menu
    Black fungus declared epidemic in J&K

    April20/ 2022


    Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government declared black fungus as an epidemic on Monday under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.

    The decision followed a directive from the union government in which it had asked the UT administration to make black fungus a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act.

    On Friday, a 40-year old patient with confirmed black fungus infection died in a government medical college hospital in Jammu.

    Another suspected patient is being treated at the government dental college in Srinagar while doctors have confirmed that a black fungus patient was successfully treated in November 2020 by the doctors at the dental college.

    --IANS

