Black day in history of India's democracy: Kejriwal after Rajya Sabha passes Delhi services bill

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal declared Monday a "black day" for India's democracy after the Rajya Sabha passed the Delhi Services Bill, accusing the BJP-led Union government of seeking to "usurp" power through the backdoor.

The leader of the Aam Aadmi Party said the measure was a "insult" to people's right to vote in Delhi, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of betraying the city's residents.

On Monday, the Rajya Sabha voted 131 in support to 102 against a contentious bill that would grant the Central government control over officials in the Delhi administration.—Inputs from Agencies