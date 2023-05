A local court on Thursday held superstar Salman Khan guilty in the 1998 black buck poaching case.

The 52-year-old actor was found guilty of poaching while working on the film "Hum Saath Saath Hain" in 1998.

However, his co-actors from the movie - Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam - have been set free in the case.

The quantum of sentence is expected soon.

UNI