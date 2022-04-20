BKU Stages Protest, Demands Tracing Of Missing Realtor

Ghaziabad: Several activists of Bhartiya Kisan Union on Friday staged to protest against the Ghaziabad police failure in tracing a 37-year-old realtor, who has been missing for over 15 days.

Realtor Vikram Tyagi went missing in June while returning home and his car was found abandoned behind a roadside eatery in Titavi village of Muzaffarnagar.

His brother Akshay Tyagi had told police that he lived at KDP Grand Savana Society of the Rajnagar extension area along with his wife, and their 12-year-old son and eight-year-old daughter.

Several social groups have met the Ghaziabad district police chief and have handed him memorandum to ascertain the whereabouts of the builder, who is suspected to have been kidnapped.

The BKU workers led by Bhojpur block president Ram Avtar Tyagi staged a protest at the sub-divisional magistrate's office.

Addressing the protesters, the BKU leader said that even after 15 days of the kidnapping of the builder, the police has not been able to trace him, which shows laxity on their part. Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said a probe is already on in the case and the police is trying its best to trace the missing builder. PTI