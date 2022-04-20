BKU leaders leave Ghazipur border for crucial meeting at Singhu border

New Delhi: An important meeting of farmers' organisations is being held on the Singhu border on Wednesday after the dialogue with the Centre remained inconclusive. Some important leaders of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) camping on the Ghazipur border have left for the Singhu border to attend this crucial meeting.

In fact, all the farmer leaders on the Singhu border have been called for a meeting to ensure that a strategy is evolved to prepare for the next phase of dialogue with the government on Wednesday.

The farmers want to consult each other before the meeting on Wednesday. In view of this, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, Yudh Vir Singh and his other associates from Ghazipur border left for Singhu border.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have been agitating for seven days against the agricultural laws of the central government.

The farmers are apprehensive that that these laws will eliminate the minimum support price mechanism. The Singhu, Tikari and Ghazipur borders have been closed due to farmers' agitation.

—IANS