BKU Leader Shot Dead In Amethi

Amethi: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) district president Pramod Mishra was gunned down by armed criminals in Loniapur village under Sadar police station area on late last night, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the deceased BKU leader was going to his home at Shreeram Majre village on his motorcycle when the criminals riding on a motorcycle stopped him and fired at him from a close range.

Pramod Mishra died on the way to the Sultanpur district hospital.

Superintendent of police (SP) Khayati Garg said here that several police teams have been set up to nab the criminals.

A property dispute was said to be the reason behind the murder. UNI