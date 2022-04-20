BKU leader Rakesh Tikait in Kolkata, asks for Mamata's help in opposing farm laws

Kolkata (The Hawk): A farmer's delegation of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), led by its leader Rakesh Tikait met West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee at state secretariat, Nabanna, on Wednesday to seek support for the seven-month-old farmers' movement.

The delegation members said that support from the West Bengal chief minister will go a long way in putting more pressure on the unrelenting central government on repealing controversial farm laws.

The delegation later also held a joint press meet where the BKU leaders said they have asked Mamata Banerjee to create and implement a model for farmers, which can be acceptable to the other states and they too can follow it. They also asked her to take a leadership stance in giving direction to a united opposition in their fight against the BJP-led central government.

Mamata Banerjee assured the farmers all support from her side and also appealed to the Centre to repeal the three contentious farm laws.

Rakesh Tikait said, "We would request her (Mamata Banerjee) to unite the opposition leaders and coordinate with them in helping the farmers' movement. Bangal can create a model where the poultry and vegetable farmers can get help in these Covid times."

The BKU general secretary Yudhvir Singh said, "We are so happy that she has challenged and defeated the government which supports capitalists and religious division. I congratulate her and the people of Bengal. The capitalist powers tried all tricks to win here and the whole of India's eyes were fixed on Bengal elections. Everyone was praying for her success."

He lamented that in the last 7 years, the country, which was trying to challenge the developed countries, has slipped into the category of underdeveloped nations. He said all robust government institutions have been dismantled and now the Centre has their focus on the irrigation sector. "Three controversial laws were brought in to help industrialists, who are close to the government and want to dominate the farm sector and PDS system," said Singh.

Yudhvir Singh appreciated Mamata's passing a resolution in the Bengal assembly rejecting the central farm laws, which has given a lot of strength to the agitating farmers. "Ours is an apolitical front, but it is also true that we are enthused when people, who are in power and who do not support these laws, support us."

He equated the present agitation to another Samporna Kranti, which originally was in 1974. "Started by the farmers, this fight is not just to save the farming sector but others also like industry, government staff losing jobs, youth. In the days to come this will take the shape of a major movement and bring in a change in regime at Centre," said Singh.

The biggest challenge before farmers, Singh felt, was that he does not get the prices he expects from the market which could sustain him. "The middleman takes all the profit, leaving the producer and the consumer at a loss. This system has to go. Why minimum support price (MSP) for only 23 items and not for all the perishable items like milk, fish and vegetables. The producer should know that the price he will get will help support his family or not. This has to be fixed for the country's development. Mamata should support the BKU agenda and implement it in Bengal. If implemented in Bengal, it will be followed all over in India. We have to stop the Centre's new farm laws," said the general secretary of BKU.

Lending her support, Mamata said, she will try to hold a virtual conference with all the opposition chief ministers on the issue. "They have also requested all of us to visit the platform created by them and support them. We will try to get a uniform letter from all our friend chief ministers. Country is hungry because of their faulty policies of the Centre. The country is suffering, from farmers to industry to the common man. Since January, the Centre has not held any talks with the farmers. Why? They are also our own. Talking with them is not an impossible task, nor is it to repeal the laws when the farmers do not want them," she said.

She appealed to the Centre to take back the laws. "We want the farmer movement to get stronger. Our support is there for them. There is a natural disaster and now the political disaster we are facing," said Mamata.

When asked if she would lead the movement against the Centre as desired by the farmers, Mamata said she may not lead it but she is a part of the family.

Former Union finance minister Yashwant Sinha, who is now with the Trinamool Congress was also present at the meeting and said that India has always opposed WTO's agenda of corporatization of the farm sector. But now, India is also walking on the same path. "Farming is not only a profession in India, it is a way of life. If you finish the farmers, you will finish the country as well," he said.