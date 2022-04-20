BKU distributes free potatoes, paddy in front of UP Assy to protest against Akhilesh Govt

Lucknow: UNI) In a show of protest against the 'anti-farmer' attitude of the Uttar Pradesh government, farmers under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Union(BKU) today distributed free potatoes and paddy to the people in front of Vidhan Sabha here.



The people from all walk of life rushed to collect free potatoes from early this morning with security personnel being unaware of the protest in the most sensitive security zone.

BKU leaders said that they had brought several quintals of potato and paddy by trucks to be distributed free to the people of the state. The decision was taken after the talks between farmers and the state officials over the government purchasing paddy and potatoes failed.

"Neither the government was purchasing the paddy nor giving any benefit to the potato farmers. The rate of potatoes was Rs 200 per quintal while they have to pay Rs 220 per quintal to the cold storage. How will they survive," BKU divisional president Harinam Singh Verma told reporters here.

He further said that the government agencies have failed to procure paddy from the farmers and hence both the paddy and potato farmers are facing severe problems.

Submitting a 10- point charter of demands to the government authorities, the BKU have demanded that either they should hold a meeting between the farmers and chief minister Akhilesh Yadav within a week otherwise they will sit on indefinite dharna in front of the Election Commission in New Delhi.

UNI