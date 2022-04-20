BKU Demands Rs 1.5 Lakh Cr Package For Farmers

Lucknow: As a compensation for the financial losses incurred due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus and unseasonal rains, the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) has demanded that the farmers be given an economic package of 1.5 lakh crore by the Centre.

BKU's national spokesperson Chaudhary Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday here said that the Union has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has made a demand for the economic package for the farmers. He said that the lockdown had to be implemented due to COVID-19 epidemic which was a good step in public interest but it had to be done at a time when the farmers were preparing to harvest 'rabi' and growing 'kharif' crops. As it is, the harvestation was delayed for 15 days due to unseasonal rains. Following the announcement of the lockdown, the farmers started having difficulties in getting labours for harvesting the crops.

Due to the unavailability of transport facilities, which were also stopped, the fruits, vegetables of the farmers rotted in the fields or they did not get the appropriate price for it. As a result, the farmers had no option but to either throw away or destroy their crops.

Mr Tikait said that due to the lockdown, 80 per cent loss was suffered by fruits and vegetable farmers, 100 per cent loss by flower farmers and 50 per cent by milk farmers. The farmers are risking their lives by working in such a challenging situation. It is because of the farmers that the country is being able to fight the coronavirus as had there been no food security in the country, there would have been deaths from hunger more than COVID-19. He said that through the letter, the Bhartiya Kisan Union has demanded the Union government to provide a package of Rs 1.5 lakh crore as a compensation for the losses of the farmers. The benefits of Kisan Samman Nidhi should be given to all the farmers like the first tranche and the amount under the plan should be increased from Rs 6,000 to 24,000. UNI



