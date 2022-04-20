BKU Activists Block DM Office In Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar: Demanding Uttar Pradesh government to declare minimum support price of sugarcane before the start of crushing season by mills, Bhartiya Kisan Union activists Friday blocked the collectorate office here with tractor-trolleys loaded with sugarcanes.

They are also demanding clearing of dues by sugar mills, allowing plying of old tractors, implementation of recommendations of the M S Swaminathan Committee report.

The protest will continue till their demands are not met, said BKU district unit chief Raju Ahalawat. PTI