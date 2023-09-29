BJYM announces active participation in nationwide cleanliness drive, inspired by PM Modi on October 1

New Delhi [India]: In a display of commitment to the principles of cleanliness and sanitation, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) announced its active participation in the nationwide cleanliness drive inspired by the clarion call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The initiative is set to take place on October 1, serving as a fitting tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary on October 2.

Under the leadership of National President of BJYM, Tejasvi Surya, volunteers from across the nation will converge at 10 am on October 1 in their respective mandalas to undertake extensive cleanliness drives.

These efforts will extend to over 10,000 locations such as government hospitals, government schools, bus stands, and water bodies such as ponds and lakes, reaffirming the commitment to make our shared spaces more hygienic and eco-friendly.

”Cleanliness and sanitation are an integral part of the Gandhian way of living. Beyond the aesthetic appeal, cleanliness ensures the well-being of our citizens, reduces the burden on our healthcare systems, and contributes significantly to environmental sustainability," Tejaswi Surya remarked.

"It is an embodiment of our respect for our nation and its heritage. Our Honorable Prime Minister has always championed the cause of Swachh Bharat, recognizing its profound importance in our daily lives. We, at BJYM, are proud to heed his call and take a stand for a cleaner, healthier India,” Surya added.

BJYM extended its gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inspiring this noble cause and urged all citizens especially the youth, to join hands in this nationwide cleanliness drive on October 1, contributing towards a cleaner and healthier India.

—ANI