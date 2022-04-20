BJPs Defeat In UP By-Poll Shows The Hatred Of The People–Balakrishnan

Puducherry: Communist Party of India (Marxist) Tamilnadu state secretary Balakrishnan on Friday said that the defeat of the BJP in the UP by-election shows the hatred of the people towards the party.

Talking to media here,Balakrishnan said while, the BJP is making all efforts to bring it's government in every state in the country,the set back suffered in the UP by-election,particularly in Gorakhpur where the UP chief minister had won five times ,clearly shows the hatred people are having towards the BJP. People hate the party for the adverse impact of demonetisation ,BJP's economic policy,implementation of GST,bank frauds among others. He said when industrialists who obtained hundreds of crores as loan are allowed to escape to foreign countries and their dues are being waived,poor farmers who obtained a few thousands from the banks bore the brunt of punitive actions from the bank and the government never cared to write off their loan dues.Though,the BJP had promised employment to two crore people,unemployment is rampant in the country,he said adding that these all forced the people to function against the BJP.

Alleging that there is no job opportunity for youths in Puducherry,Balakrishnan said that every Friday evening one could see more than five thousand waiting at the Chennai bus stand to travel to Puducherry and the same people could be seen in Puducherry bus stand on every Mondays to travel to Chennai,their work place.If this situation continues for ten more years,Puducherry will become a UT where only old people will be living,he said.

Balakrishnan said the textile industries here could be revived with an investment of Rs.180 crores which will help to provide jobs to thousands of youths. But the government is not interested in it and on the other hand it is showing interest in the privatization of education here.Stating that wide spread irregularities were there in the admissions to the medical colleges here,Balakrishnan said the CPM was demanding a CBI probe into the issue.But the chief minister is reluctant in it ,he said and added that both the chief minister and the Lt.Governor are not concerned about the welfare of Puducherry and are engaged in power struggle. He said the Supreme court had given time till March 29 to set up the Cauvery Management Board.The agriculturist wing of the CPM had already announced to commence rail-rokho from April 5,if the centre failed to constitute the same within the time frame,he said and sought the support of all sections to the agitation. UNI